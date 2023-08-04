It’s a quit but very warm and humid end to the work week. Temperatures Friday afternoon will be climbing into the upper 80s and lower 90s. Skies will stay mostly sunny and there’s only a slim chance for a few isolated showers in our northern counties late this afternoon and evening.

An Air Quality Alert has been issued for much of central Indiana for Friday. A Knozone Action Day has s been declared. High levels of ozone emissions are expected. Doing things like carpooling or waiting to mow or refuel your car until after 7 PM can help. Those with respiratory issues may feel a little trouble with today’s air quality.

Rain and storms return this weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday will have rain chances but Sunday has the better potential for severe weather. Neither day will be a washout as these storms will be off and on throughout the day. Be sure to check in with the radar for any outdoor plans and check back with us for updates through the weekend as we fine tune the timing and track of the severe weather threat. All severe weather threats are possible but damaging winds are the primary threat Sunday evening.

The rain clears out on Monday and we’re left cooler and much more comfortable for the next several days.