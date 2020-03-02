Get ready for the earliest spring in 124 years

A bee feeds off the pollen of a flowering Crab Apple Tree at the Descano Gardens in La Canada Flintridge, California on March 2, 2016 (Photo credit should read FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

Spring will be here before you know it. In fact, it will arrive earlier than normal.

The spring equinox in the Northern Hemisphere is on Thursday, March 19. That’s the earliest it’s been in over a century.

Every year the spring equinox either falls on March 20 or March 21. It hasn’t been on March 19 since 1896.

According to The Old Farmer’s Almanac, it’s earlier this year because of certain calendar details, leap years, century marks, and the fact that there are an uneven number of days in a year. You can read all about it here.

An earlier start to spring doesn’t necessarily coincide with an earlier arrival of warmer weather, but this week, at least, we’ll experience spring-like temps with highs consistently in the 50s and upper 40s.