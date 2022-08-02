Central Indiana saw a cloudy Tuesday with a few isolated afternoon showers south of I-70. a few showers may pop up across the southern part of the state tonight. Sunny skies will return Wednesday and we’ll have a warmer and more humid day with highs in the 90s and the heat index near 100°.

While this has been a dry summer with most of central Indiana in drought, top soils moisture is adequate and most crops are in good shape. We still have an almost five-inch precipitation deficit so more rain is needed.

After a dry Wednesday, our weather will turn more active Thursday and Friday. Scattered strong storms are likely and our storm threat will continue Saturday and Sunday. Up to an inch and a half or rain is likely through the weekend.

August Climatology

On the average, with 68% of possible sunshine, August is our sunniest month of the year. Days grow shorter and we lose one hour and six minutes of daylight by the end of the month. The 30-day outlook for the month is calling for above average temperatures and below average precipitation. So it look like another hot, dry month ahead.

The summer has been dry but most crops are fairing well.

We’ll stay warm and humid with a daily chance for rain through the weekend.

Expect a hot, dry month of August.