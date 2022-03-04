CARMEL. Ind. — As multiple agencies continue their search for a missing Carmel woman, we are learning more details about how a police department in Georgia got involved.

The search continues for Ciera Breland (Locklair), with her husband Xavier considered a person of interest in connection with her disappearance.

On Friday, we spoke with Deb Kalish, a Lieutenant for the Johns Creek Police Department in Georgia. She detailed how the department got involved in this case.

“We were contacted by the Carmel Police Department in reference to Sierra and going to a location here in Johns Creek that she had just recently visited with her husband,” said Kalish.

Ciera and Xavier were recently visiting family in the Johns Creek, Georgia area. While tracking down any leads they could, the Carmel Police Department decided to take a look where they had recently been.

“This was the last place that they were before they went back home to Indiana, and he had reported Sarah missing,” said Kalish.

Kalish tells us Xavier told police that Ciera left the house before going missing. She was last seen wearing a black top and purple shorts between 10 and 11 p.m. on Feb. 25. Breland was last seen in the 14400 block of Baldwin Lane (near the intersection of Ditch Road and 146th Street).

Ciera’s employer at Gordon Reese Scully Mansukhani, a law firm, told FOX59:

“Speaking for the entire GRSM family, I can express that we have been deeply concerned about Ciera’s wellbeing over the past week and have been doing our utmost to assist both the local and federal authorities as well as Ciera’s family in determining her whereabouts and helping in any other ways we can. We all pray for Ciera’s safe return and remain at the highest level of vigilance pending resolution of this extremely troubling situation. Anyone with any possible information about Ciera’s whereabouts is urged to contact the authorities immediately.”

The FBI and Georgia Bureau of Investigations also got involved in the case. Kalish tells us they are helping connect any leads coming in from Indiana down to Georgia.

“Just having the FBI and the resources available will obviously help us continue to search and find her,” said Kalish.

While Xavier has been arrested on an unrelated warrant out of Coweta County, Georgia, he has yet to be criminally charged in this case.

Anyone with information on Ciera’s whereabouts is asked to call the Carmel Police Department at 317-571-2580.