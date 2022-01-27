George W. Julian School community renovating playground in memory of girl killed while crossing street

INDIANAPOLIS — Members of a local school community are coming together to honor the memory of one of its students.

The George W. Julian School community is raising money to renovate its playground in honor of Hannah Crutchfield. Hannah was killed after being hit by a car while walking home from school in September of 2021.

A group of students came up with the idea for the playground makeover where they made so many good memories with Hannah.

“So, part of the plan is to let this be a student-led project. We’re hoping to let the students make big choices about colors and equipment that they want, and also to help us figure out how they want to honor Hannah,” said Michelle Pleasant, co-chair of the playground committee.

Two people were charged in her death in November 2021. The community is continuing to feel the impact of Hannah’s death.

“We’re a really small neighborhood school, so losing Hannah really impacted the whole school,” said Haley Lovan, a school social worker with George W. Julian School. “It’s just something that’s still with us everyday, so it will be nice to have a beautiful area to come and remember Hannah.”

For those who want to contribute to the project, parents have set up a donation site.