George Strait, Chris Stapleton scheduled to perform at Notre Dame Stadium in August

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The “King of Country” is heading “strait” to South Bend. Country singer-songwriter George Strait will perform with special guests Chris Stapleton and Brothers Osborne at Notre Dame Stadium on August 15, 2020.

Strait retired from touring, but he still performs in certain cities across the U.S.

Tickets for the general public go on sale March 6 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.

Strait is the only artist in history to have a Top 10 hit every year for over three decades.

George Strait is heading Strait to South Bend with Chris Stapleton and Brothers Osborne at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, August 15. Tickets on sale Friday, March 6 at 10AM EST. More info at: https://t.co/UJdqPE7sp7 pic.twitter.com/2tjorSJcE2 — VenueND (@VenueND) February 21, 2020