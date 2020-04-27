General Motors to hire over 1,000 temp workers at Kokomo plant to make ventilators

The signage on the outside of General Motors Co. (Photo By JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP/Getty Images)

KOKOMO, Ind. — The General Motors Co. plant in Kokomo is hiring over 1,000 full-time and part-time temporary workers to help current employees produce 30,000 ventilators by the end of August. GM already delivered its first batch of ventilators to Illinois hospitals.

The positions offer a starting wage of $16.67, and holiday pay and health care options are available after 90 days.

Ivy Tech is helping GM hold a virtual job fair on May 6. You can register here if you would like to learn more about the positions.

Employees must be able to perform repetitive sitting and standing precision assembly and test work for a minimum of eight to 10 hours per day. Saturday and Sunday work may be required.

Part-timers on average work between 16 and 32 hours per week. Click here for more information or to apply.

Vice President Mike Pence will be back in the Indiana this Thursday to visit the GM plant.