INDIANAPOLIS — Some COVID-19 protocols will remain in place for the thousands that will attend Gen Con, one of the biggest annual events for the Circle City.

In a post to their website Friday, Gen Con organizers said they plan to keep the 100% indoor mask mandate in place for its scheduled four days of events over August 4-7.

Gen Con President David Hoppe stated in the online posting that they are excited to see COVID-19 case rates dropping in Indianapolis and across the country. He also recognized that the state has no masking requirement, and that Governor Eric Holcomb ended the Public Health Emergency for the state.

“While we are cheered by this current state of affairs, we have also learned the hard way that future virus surges are very unpredictable,” Hoppe stated online.

However, Hoppe added that they just don’t know what the summer holds in store at this time.

So, for now, our plan is to keep our 100% indoor mask mandate in place until we can be certain that we won’t be in the middle of another surge in infections when Gen Con Indy 2022 rolls around. From our point of view, the worst thing we can do is flip-flop, and if we’re going to make a change to our current masking policy, we only get one chance to do it, and now is definitely not the time. It’s still too early. David Hoppe, President, Gen Con

The gaming convention will also continue to require proof of vaccination, unless an attendee has a valid medical exemption with a doctor’s letter.

You can read the full post on the Gen Con website.

Gen Con is considered the largest annual event devoted to tabletop gaming in North America, with attendance reaching 70,000 before the pandemic.

Last year, a combined 50,000 people took part in the hybrid version of the convention which included limited in-person events and online events.