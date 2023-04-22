FISHERS, Ind. – Get ready for some summer fun!

The soft opening of Geist Waterfront Park starts Saturday, April 22 and continues through Monday, May 22, according to a press release from Fishers Parks.

You can explore the playground, walking trails, and the kayak/paddle boards located at 10811 Olio Rd., Fishers from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day on the tour, although no lifeguards will be on duty and swimming is not allowed.

The beach season will operate from May 27 – Sept. 4 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, which is from Memorial Day weekend to Labor Day weekend respectively.

Below there’s slideshow that details a sneak preview of what the park look likes. To learn more about the park and other amenities, please visit here.