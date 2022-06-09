VERNON HILLS, Ill. — More than 50,000 treats sold at gas stations and convenience stores nationwide are being recalled because they contain the recalled Jif peanut butter.

Prairie City Bakery of Vernon Hills, Illinois announced Wednesday that it is voluntarily recalling select lots of Prairie City Bakery Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Ooey Gooey Butter Cake. The recall comes in the wake of the Jif peanut butter recall.

The company said the product contains Jif peanut butter included in the recall by J.M. Smucker Company. The peanut butter has the potential for Salmonella contamination.

So far, there have been no illnesses reported in connection with this product. The company said the product should not be consumed or handled outside of its package.

The recall affects 50,220 individually wrapped cakes sold in 2-ounce packages and in ten packs of 2-ounce packages. They were sold at gas stations and convenience stores nationwide. The individual packs have a UPC of 7-97884-36718-2 while the ten packs have a UPC of 7-97884-36719-9.

The following lot and date codes are included in the recall:

1357-1 Best by 6/23/2023 2085-1 Best by 9/25/2023

Anyone with the recalled product should dispose of it or return it to where they bought it. They can also contact the company at (800) 338-5122 with the package code information for refunds Monday thru Friday, between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Central Time.

More products linked to the Jif peanut butter recall

This product is among several recalls prompted by the Jif peanut butter recall. All of the recalled products include the peanut butter in some way ranging from repackaging the peanut butter to incorporating it into their product.

This recall is an example of peanut butter being incorporated into the product. A recent recall that has peanut butter repackaged is Fresh Garden Highway’s recall of a Protein Power Snack.

The Protein Power Snack has a cup of Jif peanut butter included with the rest of the snack products. The product was distributed to Walgreens stores in New York and New Jersey. By the time the recall was issued, the product was past the expiration date.

Other recent recalls include: