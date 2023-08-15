INDIANAPOLIS — If you’ve filled up your car recently, you already know gas prices are on the rise again. According to a report by the American Automobile Association (AAA), the average cost of a gallon of gas in Indiana is $3.82.

As of Tuesday, gas prices are projected to keep climbing.

“It’s very challenging because it’s hard to keep up with the gas prices,” driver Jerard Lorick said. “The more it goes up, the less I can do.”

According to Gas Buddy — a service that is designed to help its users scope out the cheapest gas prices in their neighborhood — the cost of fuel has gone up in each of the last seven weeks.

“It’s frustrating because you never know how much it will be from one day to the next,” driver Tom Marshall said.

“I don’t take as many trips, so I plan ahead when I need to go to the store.”

Gas costs nearly $4 per gallon at some stations. The average price of a gallon of gas is about 16 cents higher now than it was last summer.

“A lot of stations are now at $3.99,” Gas Buddy’s Patrick DeHaan said. “That’s about 16 cents above where we were a year ago.”

DeHaan said there are several reasons for the recent uptick in gas prices, the most prominent of which is a reduction in oil production in Saudi Arabia and Russia.

DeHaan added that major U.S. refineries in Texas and Louisiana have experienced production outages because of the extreme heat that has impacted the southern part of the country.

You can map out the lowest gas prices with Gas Buddy, Google, or Waze. Many stations also offer loyalty programs, which can help consumers save between five and 10 cents a gallon, according to DeHaan.