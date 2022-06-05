INDIANAPOLIS – Gas prices continue to rise across Indiana and nationally. According to AAA, the Indiana average for Sunday, June 5 is $4.99 per gallon. That’s higher than the national average of $4.84 per gallon.

In parts of Indiana, the price of gas is even higher. Near the Chicago area, drivers are paying an average of $5.50 per gallon.

In fact, Hoosier drivers have seen the largest weekly increase across the nation. According to a AAA release from Thursday, these ten states have seen the largest increases in their averages.

Indiana: +33 cents

Ohio: +31 cents

Illinois: +30 cents

Kentucky: +26 cents

Wisconsin: +26 cents

Michigan: +24 cents

Colorado: +21 cents

New Mexico: +19 cents

Nebraska: +18 cents

Minnesota: +18 cents

Gas Prices History

It’s a stark difference from one year ago, when Hoosiers were paying an average of $3 per gallon at the pump. Back in January 2021, the average price was $1.99.

Gas prices this year have been above $3 per gallon. It was in March, when we saw a spike to more than $4. Prices have not gone below $3.60 since then according to GasBuddy.

Why are prices so high?

In the Midwest, our gasoline inventory fell more than any other part of the nation. But, one of the main reasons is the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia. More countries are choosing to stop buying Russian oil. And unfortunately, there’s another factor that could push gas prices even higher – the start of the tropical storm season. A tropical storm or hurricane can create major disruptions across the country.

Could it be worse?

So, where in the country are prices higher than the Midwest? Parts of California are averaging $6.80 per gallon!