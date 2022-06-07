INDIANAPOLIS — As gas prices continue to soar, the wallets of drivers are feeling the burden.

According to AAA, the average price on Tuesday for regular gas stood at $5.153 in Indiana, while the national average was $4.919.

Hoosiers we spoke with said they’re frustrated and hoping for change soon.

“It’s ridiculous. I’m hoping that they can do something about it to solve this problem,” said John Bivens. “This is affecting everybody, right, and I’m a transporter, too.”

“These gas prices are killing me. I spent $110 to 115 a night in gas,” said Anthony Jones, who is an independent carrier.

Right now, Jones said he’s being forced to pick between fueling up his personal vehicle or his van he uses for work, which he uses to drive hundreds of miles each night.

“My car is sitting at home on E right now,” Jones said. “I had to make a choice… do I drive my car or do I drive my van?”

While some people may opt to take steps like driving less, using public transit, biking or other means of alternative transportation, many people have no option but to drive to where they need to be.

Experts said there are some simple solutions that drivers can take to cut back on how much gas they’re using, and hopefully, in turn, cut back on how often they’re at the pump.

“None of them is gonna be a giant step, but if you add it all up, it helps,” said Ty Tarr, owner of Ty’s Automotive on North Keystone Avenue in Indianapolis.

Because a vehicle’s fuel economy can vary due to several factors, including how it is driven, you may be able to get more for your dollar by making some small changes.

Keep your tires filled

Tarr said keeping your tires properly inflated is the number one suggestion he’d offer to Hoosier drivers looking to reduce fuel consumption and maximize their wallets.

Not only will your vehicle drive nicer, be safer, and last longer, but it will be better on gas, he said. This is one of the top recommendations also offered by the United States Environmental Protection Agency.

“The easier for the car to go down the road, the better mileage you’re gonna get,” said Tarr.

The U.S. Department of Energy Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy said you can improve your gas mileage by 0.6 percent on average and up to 3 percent in some cases, just by keeping your tires inflated to the proper pressure.

To find the proper tire pressure for your vehicle, you should look on the driver’s side door jamb or in the glove box of the owner’s manual, which is typically on a sticker located in either. Additionally, experts remind you not to use the maximum pressure that you will see printed on the tire’s sidewall.

Remove excess weight from your vehicle

Too much junk in the trunk? That’s not a good thing, experts say.

“Clean out and don’t carry a lot of excess weight. If you have a lot of extra stuff, it’s excess cargo,” said Tarr.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid keeping unnecessary items in the vehicle, especially heavy ones. An extra 100 pounds in your vehicle could reduce your miles per gallon by about one percent, said officials with the U.S. Department of Energy.

Replace clogged air filter

Experts said replacing a clogged air filter will help improve your car’s performance, including its acceleration.

Tarr said it’s a simple process and many places will often do this when you take your vehicle for an oil change.

“When the air filter’s dirty, it’s gonna restrict the airflow, which the car’s gonna have to work harder,” said Tarr.

Think of an air filter like a mask, Tarr said. The dirtier it is, the less effective it will be and harder for your car to “breathe” so to speak. When there is clean air in the engine, the car doesn’t have to strain to burn gas.

How often should you replace your air filter?

According to Jiffy Lube, it is recommended to have your air filter inspected once a year or every 15,000 to 30,000 miles, but this can vary based on the car and driving environment.

People who live in an area that is dusty or has unpaved roads may be due for a replacement more frequently.

“A lot of places when you have your car service – we check them all the time – but just about everywhere you go will,” said Tarr.

Drive sensibly

One of the easiest solutions, experts said, is to avoid driving too fast, too slow or braking. Aggressive driving can lower your gas mileage by 33 percent at highway speeds and about 5 percent around town, said the U.S. Department of Energy.

When you accelerate, you should do so at a steady pace.

“Don’t be in a hurry,” said Tarr. “Accelerate gradually and brake gradually.”

“If you’re in a hurry and you’re always late for work, you’re gonna use more gas to get there,” said Tarr.

On top of watching your driving habits and how quickly you stop and go, the U.S. Department of Energy said, while each vehicle reaches its optimal fuel economy at a different speed, gas mileage usually decreased rapidly as speeds climb above 50 miles per hour.

“You can assume that for every 5 mph you drive over 50 mph, you are paying an additional $0.18 per gallon for gas,” read a 2015 report from the EPA.

Other steps you can take

One of the key steps Tarr recommends a person should take is simply maintaining their vehicle and keeping the engine properly tuned.

Fixing a vehicle that is out of tune or has failed an emissions test can improve gas mileage significantly, environmental officials said.

Other steps suggested by experts include making use of your cruise control to keep speed constant, and if you’re driving a manual vehicle, maintaining a higher gear when appropriate. Hoosiers are also encouraged to plan their route, especially during busier times, to avoid the peak of traffic.

If your vehicle is idling for more than three minutes, you should turn off your engine to reduce burning fuel.

Before you even get on the road, there are also several other steps you can take. One of those steps includes purchasing gas in the morning or at night, during the coolest time of the day to maximize the volume of gas.

Until the gas prices change, Hoosier motorists tell FOX59 they’re being cognizant on the roads.

Bivens said he hasn’t made any major changes, but will if he needs to.

“I’m just gonna try to bite the bullet right now. If it gets worse, then I start making reductions and I start trying to cancel out situations and stuff where I don’t have to use my cars as much,” said Bivens.

“If you’re not rich, you’re in the ditch. I’m not rich,” said Jones, who pointed out that the burden of rising gas prices falls on more than just drivers.

Jones said, “You can’t even put gas in your lawnmower to cut your backyard or front yard because gas is too high. So what are you gonna cut your grass with, your teeth?”