GAS CITY, Ind. — A juvenile has been arrested for pointing a BB gun resembling a real-life Glock at a group of people during the Gas City’s fireworks show.

Officers with the Gas City Police Department were informed that a suspect had pointed a firearm at a group of individuals in the Gas City Park while the fireworks were sounding off in the background.

GCPD confirmed the suspect was apprehended after a brief foot pursuit and transported to a juvenile detention facility. The firearm that was recovered at the scene turned out to be a BB gun that was modeled to appear as a real Glock pistol, GCPD said.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office, Marion Police Department and the Indiana State Police all assisted on the scene.