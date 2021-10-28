GALLERY: Babies at Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital dress up for their first Halloween News by: Elena Stidham Posted: Oct 28, 2021 / 04:35 PM EDT / Updated: Oct 28, 2021 / 04:35 PM EDT Close You have been added to Breaking News Newsletter Subscribe Now Breaking News Sign Up INDIANAPOLIS — Babies celebrated their first Halloween by dressing up at the Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital. They dressed as a Boxer (NICU Champ), a deer, a ladybug, a mermaid and a pumpkin. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction