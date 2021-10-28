GALLERY: Babies at Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital dress up for their first Halloween

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS — Babies celebrated their first Halloween by dressing up at the Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital. They dressed as a Boxer (NICU Champ), a deer, a ladybug, a mermaid and a pumpkin.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Where to go for Fall Fun!

When can I trick or treat this year?

Latest News

More News