INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Opera is launching an innovative contemporary workshop series with the World Premiere Double Bill of “Gallantry” by Douglas Moore and the Midwest premiere of “Veteran Journeys,” a new opera by Dr. Kenneth Wells.

The event is taking place Saturday, March 25 – Sunday, March 26 at the Basile Opera Center and will feature different elements of both comedy and the process of trauma and recovery.

“We’ve really reached out and had a great relationship with the veteran services of Ivy Tech, IU Health and the VA Hospital,” said David Starkey, the General Director for the Indianapolis Opera. “It’s been an amazing partnership using music and art to bring that recovery journey.”

General admission tickets are $50. Tickets with the military discount are $40, student tickets are $25, and children under 12 years old are free, although the show is recommended for ages 9 and up.

“There’s always this hope that we can support veterans by giving them the support and avenues for recovery,”said Dr. Jessica Burton, the Artistic Director of the Indianapolis Opera.

