INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Fire Department has shared the funeral arrangements for the late Capt. Mark Rapp, a retired firefighter and member of Indiana Task Force 1.

Rapp passed away on Friday from cancer. IFD said the cancer complications were the result of his response to the Twin Towers in New York on 9/11 as a member of Task Force 1.

Because of this, his death is considered a Line of Duty Death. The IFD plans to honor Rapp with full honors and a line of duty death service.

Visitation will be Thursday, March 10, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Funeral services will follow on Friday, March 11 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Bother visitation and funeral services will be open to the public at Crown Hill Funeral Home.

The address to the funeral home is 700 West 38th Street. Those unable to attend in person, can view the live streamed service via the Crown Hill Funeral Home & Cemetery Facebook page at 7 p.m. Friday.

The procession and burial of Capt. Rapp will be Saturday, March 12 beginning at 11 a.m. The route will carry his body from Crown Hill Funeral Home to Crown Hill Cemetery where he will be buried in the Heroes of Public Safety Section.

The route is as follows:

Crown Hill Funeral Home starting at the Peace Memorial and Mausoleum

Clarendon Rd and 38 th St. west to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. St.

St. west to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. St. South on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. St to West St. to Ohio St.

East on Ohio past IFD Station 13 and the 9/11 Memorial located at 421 W Ohio St. to Delaware St.

North on Delaware St. to Fort Wayne Ave.

North/East on Fort Wayne Ave to IFD Station 7.

North on Central Ave to 34 th St.

St. West on 34th St. to the Entrance to Crown Hill Cemetery.