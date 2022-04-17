MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. — The Morgan County Emergency Medical Services has shared the funeral arrangements for Keenan Blair, who died Wednesday.

Blair was the director of the Morgan County EMS.

Visitation is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 20, at One Christian Church. The funeral service is scheduled to immediately follow at the church.

Graveside services with military honors for Blair, will be held at Gravel Lawn Cemetery in Fortville, Indiana.

The addresses for both locations:

One Christian Church

2901 East Banta Road

Indianapolis

Gravel Lawn Cemetery

9088 W County Road 1025 S

Fortville, Indiana