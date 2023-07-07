GREENWOOD, Ind. — An Indiana State Police trooper who died in the line of duty will be laid to rest Friday.

Trooper Aaron Smith died after a vehicle struck him during a police chase last week. Loved ones, members of the community and law enforcement officers from around the country will pay their final respects to the fallen state trooper.

Smith will receive police and military honors; he served both as a state trooper and a sergeant in the Indiana National Guard.

Smith’s service will take place at Emmanuel Church of Greenwood at 1640 West Stones Crossing Road. It’s scheduled to start at 11 a.m. and will last approximately an hour and a half.

After the service concludes, a procession will take Smith to his final resting place in the Heroes of Public Safety Section at Crown Hill Cemetery.

The procession from Greenwood to Indianapolis is expected to last about an hour and a half. The route will take him to the garrison flag at Whiteland Community High School, where he’ll receive the final “10-42” call marking the end of his service.

Smith is a Whiteland graduate who played football and wrestled at the school. The procession will also travel through the neighborhood where he grew up.

We will carry Smith’s funeral services live on air and online.

“Trooper Smith earned our eternal gratitude. He earned all we have to give,” said Governor Eric Holcomb. “I’ve struggled to comprehend how men and women like Aaron and his brothers and sisters in arms are constantly putting more on their plate, seeking ways to serve and with that, more dangerous ways to serve knowing exactly which ways to serve and he didn’t hesitate for one split second.”

