ELWOOD, Ind. — The funeral for fallen Elwood officer Noah Shahnavaz will be held Saturday at ITOWN Church in Fishers. The funeral will start at 11 a.m., but you will see police officers start arriving at 8:30 a.m. Officers from across the state and country are expected to attend the funeral.

On Friday, friends and family will attend a visitation for Officer Shahnavaz. It will be from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at ITOWN Church in Fishers.

The procession route will be released later this week.

Shahnavaz, 24, was killed in the line of duty early Sunday morning while doing a traffic stop. Police said for an unknown reason, the suspect fired at him, killing him, before driving away.

Shahnavaz served on the Elwood Police Department for 11 months, but his career in law enforcement began well before that. Shahnavaz was a U.S. Army veteran and served with the 591st Military Police Company out of Fort Bliss, Texas.

Community Support for Officer Shahnavaz

People are able to donate to Officer Shahnavaz’s family through a fund set up by the Indiana Fallen Heroes Foundation as an official memorial fund to honor Officer Noah Shahnavaz.

This fund has been designated by the Elwood Police Department as the official fundraiser for monetary donations. People who wish to give can visit any First Merchant Bank and reference the Fallen Heroes Foundation.

Or, you can make a donation at www.indianafallen.org and click on “FALLEN HEROES” to select NOAH SHAHNAVAZ.

Another way the Elwood community is coming together to support the family is through a tenderloin dinner at the Quincy Lodge on Saturday. A group of freemasons is hosting the event from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Plates will be $12 per person and that includes a tenderloin, baked beans and macaroni and cheese.