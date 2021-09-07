Funeral for Logansport Marine slain in Afghanistan to be held Sept. 14

LOGANSPORT, Ind. — A public funeral will be held Sept. 14 for the 22-year-old Marine from Logansport who was killed in Afghanistan.

U.S. Marine Cpl. Humberto Sanchez was one of 13 military service members killed inside the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, by a suicide bomber on Aug. 26. At least 170 Afghans also were killed.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Sept. 14 at LifeGate Church, 831 Burlington Ave. in Logansport. Burial with full military graveside rites will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Logansport.

Public visitation will occur 1-7 p.m. Monday at the church.

Gundrum Funeral Home announced the arrangements Tuesday.

Sanchez is scheduled to arrive at Grissom Air Reserve Base Sunday morning. There will be no ceremony upon his arrival in Logansport.

Sanchez was among 17 members of his Logansport High School class who joined the military after their 2017 graduation.

