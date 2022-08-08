INDIANAPOLIS — A shooting and robbery outside a funeral home near Lafayette Road early Saturday morning, left a beloved Indianapolis businessman dead.

James Dixon III was the funeral director at Dixon Memorial Chapel & Cremation Services.

Early Saturday morning, officers were patrolling the area to investigate recent violent crimes. They found a Dixon on the ground suffering from gunshot wounds and began medical assistance while other officers chased potential suspects. IMPD says the suspects approached Dixon and tried to rob him.

The suspects ran off and at one point began firing shots at officers, hitting the windshield of an unmarked police car. No officers were hit by the gunfire, IMPD said.

According to police, one officer then returned fire at the suspects but did not hit either suspect. The passenger in the suspect vehicle, identified by IMPD as 18-year-old Jashan Wallace-Carswell, got out of the car carrying a handgun.

Wallace-Carswell then dropped the gun, laid on the ground and was handcuffed without further incident, police said.

Both suspects were then taken to Eskenazi Hospital for evaluation. They now both face charges of murder and robbery, IMPD said, although the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will make final charging decisions.

While the criminal investigation into the initial homicide shooting is being handled by IMPD and the prosecutor’s office, a separate administrative investigation is being done by IMPD Internal Affairs as well.

The officer who fired back at the suspects has been placed on administrative leave, IMPD said, as is standard procedure after an officer-involved shooting. Body cams were activated during the incident, police said.

Additionally, the civilian-majority Use of Force Review Board will hold a mandatory hearing for the attempted use of deadly force against a person, which will happen once the criminal process is over.

Community mourns Dixon’s death

Many friends and family are mourning the death of James Dixon. Reverend Dr. Charles Harrison tweeted “When will this madness end that continues to disproportionately impact communities of color? My thoughts & prayers are with Mr Dixon’s family.”

Dixon’s sister told CBS4 “He is my only sibling; my big brother, my protector and the best friend a brother could be to his sister.”

Another person wrote on Facebook “Praying now for the family and friends of Mr. James D. III Dixon in his passing. Such a great Man, Friend and Funeral Director. The community has lost another great person! RIH 🙏🏾💕😢😢”

Wednesday at 5 p.m., friends and community members will gather to remember James Dixon. The vigil and news conference will be held right outside his funeral home on 1910 N. Belleview Place.