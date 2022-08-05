(CBS4) — Funeral arrangements have been set for Congresswoman Jackie Walorski. Walorski and three others were killed in a crash in Elkhart County on Wednesday.

Rep. Walorski’s funeral and visitation will be at Granger Community Church in Granger, Indiana.

The visitation will be Wednesday, August 10 starting at noon. The visitation will go until 7 p.m. Her funeral will be the following day, on Thursday, starting at 11 a.m.

Congresswoman Walorski, Zachery Potts with the St. Joseph County Republican Party and Walorski’s communications director Emma Thomson all died in the crash. As did the driver in the other vehicle, 56-year-old Edith Schmucker of Nappanee.

On Thursday, the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office provided an update, saying witnesses and video evidence confirm that the vehicle Congresswoman Walorski was in was the vehicle that crossed the centerline, leading to the deadly crash.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi ordered the flags at the U.S. Capitol to be flown at half-staff due to Congresswoman Walorski’s death. Governor Eric Holcomb directed flags in the State of Indiana to be flown at half-staff until Walorski’s burial. Condolences have poured in for the Congresswoman from across the country.

Walorski was 58. She is survived by her husband, Dean.