VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) — A deceased Vanderburgh County deputy will be laid to rest this upcoming Thursday.

The sheriff’s office says Deputy Asson Hacker unexpectedly passed away after falling ill during a routine training exercise.

“He enjoyed playing sports with his children, spending time with family, weekend getaways with his wife, and he especially loved his boys,” it states online.

According to the obituary, funeral services will be held at 5 p.m. on Thursday, March 9 at the Christian Fellowship Church in Evansville. The funeral home indicates that internment will be in Blue Grass Cemetery at a later date.