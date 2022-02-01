Funeral arrangements announced for Carroll County deputies killed in crash

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — The Carroll County Sheriff’s Department released the details for the visitation and funeral services to honor Deputy Noah Rainey and Jail Deputy Dane Northcutt, who died in a crash over the weekend.

The visitation and funeral for Dep. Rainey is scheduled for this weekend.

Visitation for Deputy Rainey:

2 p.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 5

Delphi Community High School

301 Armory Road, Delphi

His funeral service will be at 11 a.m., Sunday also at the high school. Any police officers planning to attend are asked to arrive at 9 a.m.

Following the service, Dep. Rainey will be escorted to IOOF Memorial Gardens in Delphi, where he will be laid to rest.

Visitation for Dep. Northcutt will be held the following day in Lafayette.

Visitation for Deputy Northcutt:

11 a.m., Monday, Feb. 7

Soller-Baker Funeral Home

400 Twyckenham Blvd, Lafayette



Visitation will last until the funeral service with military honors for Dep. Northcutt at 1 p.m.

To honor the deputies, an official memorial fund has been established by the Indiana Fallen Heroes Foundation.

The foundation has been designated by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department as the official fundraiser to accept monetary donations on behalf of both families.

Those wishing to donate can visit the 1st Financial Bank in Delphi. Two separate foundations were established, with donations going directly to the families of Dep. Rainey and Dep. Northcutt.

Donations can also be made through the Indiana Fallen Heroes Foundation website.