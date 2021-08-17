Fundraiser for Fishers teens killed in crash causes donut shop to sell out of products

FISHERS, Ind. — The Fishers community threw their full support to a fundraiser in honor of three teenagers killed in a crash in South Carolina early Monday morning.

After the news of the crash that killed 17-year-old Elleana Lee Gaddis, 17-year-old Isabella Lee Gaddis, and 18-year-old Brianna Lynn Foster, Jack’s Donuts in Fishers announced it will donate 100% of its sales on Tuesday to the teens’ families.

Due to the recent tragic events that took the lives of Bri Foster, Elle Gaddis and Belle Gaddis, Jack’s Donuts Fishers @jacksdonutsfis1 will donate 100% of its sales Tuesday, August 17th to the families. Prayers to the families and friends🙏❤️ — jacksdonutsfishers (@jacksdonutsfis1) August 16, 2021

Employees said there was a line of people waiting outside before 5:30 a.m. when the store opened.

By 7:30 a.m., the shop had sold out of donuts and was running low on milk. A half hour later, they had sold out of milk as well. People still in line were told they could still make a donation by buying gift cards and espresso drinks.

“I showed up because I know that people cared about her and she was a good person,” said one of the teen’s former classmates.

Another young person who said she knew the victims through mutual friends said it was important for her to be part of the community’s show of support.