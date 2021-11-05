Fun winter destinations around central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — As temperatures start sledding downhill, many are starting to grab sleds of their own. From Christmas lights to ice skating, a full list of winter events is listed below, giving Hoosiers all around different places to go and activities to look forward to this holiday season.
Notable Indy Places
- Brown County — Santa Train
- Christkindlmarkt
- Conner Prairie — Merry Prairie Holiday
- Eiteljorg Museum — Jingle Rails
- Festival of Trees
- Indiana State Museum and Historic Sites — Celebration Crossing
- Indianapolis Children’s Museum — Jolly Days
- Indianapolis Zoo — Christmas at the Zoo
- Santa Claus Christmas Store
- Santa’s Candy Castle
- Santa’s Toys
Ice Skating
- Arctic Zone Complex
- Carmel Ice Skadium
- Frank Southern Ice Arena
- Fuel Tank at Fishers
- Ice at Carter Green
- Riverside Skating Center
Skiing, Sledding, Snowboarding, Tubing
- Brookside Park
- Christian Park
- Eagle Creek Park
- Ellenberger Park
- Flat Fork Creek Park
- Fort Harrison State Park
- George Wilson Park
- Glenns Valley Nature Park
- Heritage Park at White River
- Hummel Park
- Koteewi Run Seasonal Slopes
- Mulberry Fields
- Paoli Peaks
- Paul Ruster Park
- Perfect North
- Riley Park
- Rhodius Park
- Rogers-Lakewood Park
- Simon Moon Park
- Southeastway Park
- Toboggan at Pokagon State Park
- West Park
Lights
- Arbor Grove Synchronized Light Show
- Avon Cross
- Brown County — Holiday Light Parade and Toy Drive
- Choose Joy Street Lights
- Christmas Night of Lights
- Circle of Lights
- Lights on 42nd Street
- Lights on Fisher
- Log Run
- Magic of Lights: Drive-Thru Holiday Lights Experience
- Middle Street
- Milton Road
- Myers Lake Drive Light Show
- Oak Meadows Neighborhood
- Silbury Hill
- Synchronized Holiday Light Show on Greenspire
- The Grinch House
- Welchel Drive Synchronized Light Show
- Winterlights at Newfields
Live Performances
- A Magical Cirque Christmas
- Beef and Boards — A Beef and Boards Christmas
- Beef and Boards — A Christmas Carol
- Darren Criss — A Very Darren Crissmas Tour
- Indiana Repertory Theatre (IRT) — A Christmas Carol
- Indianapolis Ballet Presents The Nutcracker
- Indianapolis Chamber Orchestra — A Baroque Christmas
- Indianapolis Symphonic Choir — Festival of Carols
- Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra — Yuletide Celebration
- KLOVE Christmas Tour
- Lindsey Stirling: Christmas Program 2021
- Million Dollar Quartet Christmas
- Steel Panther — White Christmas
- ‘Tis the Season at Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site
- Trans-Siberian Orchestra: Christmas Eve and Other Stories