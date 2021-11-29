Fun holiday programs at Indy Parks

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Parks has announced their holiday events for the 2021 winter season.

Conservatory Crossing

When: Now through January 2, 2022

Where: Garfield Park Conservatory, 2505 Conservatory Dr.

See the Conservatory decked out in its holiday best with a brilliant display of poinsettias, model trains and village, and lots of twinkling lights.

Wreath Making

When: November 30, 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Where: Broad Ripple Park, 1500 Broad Ripple Ave.

Basic supplies are provided, but you’re welcome to bring any extra decorations to make your wreath unique to you. Gardening gloves are recommended, as you will be working with fresh pine branches.

Letters to Santa

When: December 1-17

Where: Krannert Park, 605 S. High School Rd.

Write a letter to Santa and get one back! Letters may be dropped of at Krannert Park’s Family Center or emailed.

Christmas Boxes

When: December 1-15, pick up December 20-22

Where: Krannert Park, 605 S. High School Rd.

Each box includes holiday movie ideas, games, crafts, treats, and other surprises.

Winter Clothing Drive

When: December 1 – January 7

Where: Krannert Park, 605 S. High School Rd.

Donate new or gently used winter clothing, which will be given to a local homeless shelter. Items accepted will include coats, hats, gloves, etc. Donations can be dropped off in the park family center’s lobby.

Christmas Express Toy Giveaway Registration

When: Now through December 3

Where: Brookside Park, 3500 Brookside Pkwy S. Dr.

Register your child to receive a gift from Santa and a bag of treats! Brookside Park staff is partnering with Toys for Tots to make the holiday season special for local kids. Gifts will be distributed during a drive-thru event on December 11. Registration closes December 3.

Gingerbread House Making at Broad Ripple Park

When: December 3, 10:00 a.m. – 11:15am; December 4, 10:00 a.m. – 11:15 a.m.; December 4, 2:00 p.m. – 3:15 p.m.

Where: Broad Ripple Park, 1500 Broad Ripple Ave.

Make from scratch your very own delicious gingerbread house to enjoy throughout the holiday season. Your house will be decorated with all kinds of sweets that will be provided.

Healthy Holiday Treats

When: December 3, 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Where: Riverside Park, 2420 E. Riverside Dr.

Taught by the Marion County Public Health Department, this class will help you learn how to modify the ingredients without changing the flavors you know and love.

Cross-Stitch Holiday Ornament

When: December 4, 10 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Where: Garfield Park Arts Center, 2432 Conservatory Dr.

Spend the morning cross-stitching your very own holiday ornament. Pick from a provided pattern and learn how to create the design yourself.

Paws and Claus

When: December 4, 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Where: Garfield Park Burrello Family Center, 2345 Pagoda Dr.

Bring your furry friend to meet Santa!

Flow Paint Christmas Ornaments

When: December 4, 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Where: Garfield Park Arts Center, 2432 Conservatory Dr.

A local artist will show you the art of acrylic flow painting! Create up to five wooden ornaments, just in time for the holidays.

Holidays at Garfield

When: December 11, 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Where: Garfield Park Burrello Family Center, 2345 Pagoda Dr.

Join us for a day of holiday fun for the whole family at Garfield Park! Visit the Conservatory to visit Santa and stop by the Arts Center for holiday-themed arts and crafts, live music, and more. Then, visit the Burrello Family Center to battle your friends in a snowball fight or test your skills at candy cane ice hockey.

Cookies and Cocoa / Santa Meet and Greet

When: December 11, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Where: Krannert Park, 605 S. High School Rd.

Decorate Christmas cookies, enjoy hot cocoa, and tell Santa all your Christmas wishes. Take a commemorative photo and work on a craft.



Skate with Santa

When: December 11, 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Where: Perry Park, 451 E. Stop 11 Rd.

Lace up your skates and hit the ice with Santa! Skates are available for rent.



Gingerbread House Decorating at Krannert Park

When: December 17, 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Where: Krannert Park, 605 S. High School Rd.

Stop by to decorate your own gingerbread house to enjoy throughout the season! Graham crackers and sweets provided.



Gingerbread House Making at Garfield Park

When: December 17, 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.; December 18, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Where: Garfield Park Burrello Family Center, 2345 Pagoda Dr.

Bring the whole family to get into the holiday spirit! Listen to holly jolly tunes while creating your very own gingerbread house. Supplies provided.



Christmas Karaoke Night

When: December 17, 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Where: Thatcher Park, 4649 W. Vermont St.

Grab the karaoke mic and belt out some of your favorite holiday-themed tunes!

Santa’s Holiday Drive-Thru

When: December 18, 10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Where: Kuntz Soccer Stadium, 1502 W. 16th St.

Enjoy a holiday outing with your family while staying socially distant. Wave to Santa and take a picture from a safe distance, drop off a letter to Santa in his mailbox, hear some fun holiday tunes, and receive a special surprise.

Christmas Celebration When: December 18th, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Where: Riverside Park, 2420 E. Riverside Dr. Stop by and visit Santa before he returns to the North Pole. He will be checking his list to see who has been naughty and nice!



‘Twas the Night Before Christmas reading

When: December 24

Where: Virtual

Head to Krannert Park’s Facebook page on Christmas Eve to listen to a reading of this Christmas classic. Park visitors are encouraged to discover Indy Parks’ 212 parks, 153 miles of trails, and more than 11,000 acres.

For more information and to register for the events listed, please visit Indy Parks and Recreation’s website.