Fun fall destinations around central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — From getting lost in a corn maze to getting your scare on, fall in Indiana offers unique destinations about everywhere you look.

We took a look at some top destinations across central Indiana for people to pick apples at orchards, pumpkins, explore corn mazes, get spooked at haunted houses or events, and enjoy fall festivals or explore nature for the fall colors.

Here are some of the locations we found. More details are below the map:

Orchards

The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree when it comes to central Indiana orchards! These orchards offer U-Pick apples, pumpkins, and more!

Pumpkin patches/Corn mazes

Get those pumpkin-carving skills ready and warm your ovens for seed-roasting! These places have every kind of pumpkin size you could imagine!

Haunted Houses

Ghouls, goblins, and ghosts, oh my! There are a lot of haunted attractions in central Indiana to scare and delight you. Visit Indiana released a list of the best haunted attractions in Indiana. Here are the winners.

Fall festivals

With the cooling temperatures, changing leaves and harvest coming in, something about fall brings people closer. There are many fall festivals that take place across central Indiana. Here are the top 10 fall festivals according to Visit Indiana.

Fall colors

Fall weather makes trees come alive with fireworks in Indiana. With nearly a fifth of the state covered in forests, there are plenty of opportunities to view the spectacle. Here are some of the top destinations to view the fall foliage according to VisitIndiana.

You can submit a fall destination to add to the map by filling out the survey below.