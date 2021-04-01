Full Steam Ahead Podcast Episode 98 – Jeremy Frank

WEST LAFAYATTE, Ind. — You know all of those statistics on the back of baseball cards? Purdue University student Jeremy Frank sure does!

The sophomore from Buffalo Grove, IL loves baseball…and statistics, especially random stats. A love, which led to the creation of a now-widely followed twitter account, @MLBRandomStats, in which Frank finds and posts random statistics on the social media platform. Frank currently has 67,000 + followers on that account!

Frank is a data science major in Purdue’s Department of Computer Science in the College of Science with a love of numbers, something he hopes to continue into his career post graduation. He has already co-author two books, “Hidden Ball Trick: The Baseball Stats You Never Thought to Look For 1876-1919 (Vol. 1)” and “Hidden Ball Trick: The Baseball Stats You Never Thought to Look For 1920-1969 (Vol. 2),” with a third volume in the works…sort of (by Frank’s own words).

On the latest episode of Full Steam Ahead: A Podcast About Purdue, CBS4’s Adam Bartels talks with Frank about his love of baseball, random statistics, his books, the baseball HOF, and much more!

Related links:

Purdue data science student ready for a full season of statistics from the ballpark

CBS4 Sports feature on Jeremy Frank



