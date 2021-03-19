Full Steam Ahead Podcast Episode 96 – Remembering the Cliz, A New Voice, and Tourney Talk

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The NCAA Tournament is upon us and it’s time to talk Purdue’s draw in the bracket.

On this episode of Full Steam Ahead: A Podcast About Purdue, CBS4’s Adam Bartels talks with veteran voice of Boilermaker basketball Rob Blackman, along with his new partner on the broadcast, Bobby “Buckets” Riddell as we remember the legend, the late Larry “the Cliz” Clisby, talk about Riddell’s first year on the mic, and discuss Purdue’s chances in this year’s NCAA Tournament.

Check out Purdue’s tribute video to Larry Clisby here.

