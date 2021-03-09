Full Steam Ahead Podcast Episode 95 – Mackey Madness

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — With conference tournaments underway, and the NCAA Tournament just around the corner, “March Madness” is officially in full effect.

Purdue’s connection to that madness is stronger than ever this year. That’s because in January, the NCAA made the announcement that the state of Indiana will host the entire tournament, which includes Mackey Arena hosting games on the campus of Purdue University!

Of course, coming with that excitement, comes a lot of preparation and hard work on behalf of the university. One that Purdue Athletic Director Mike Bobinski believes Purdue is prepared to handle.

On the latest episode of Full Steam Ahead: A Podcast About Purdue, Bobinksi talks with CBS4’s Adam Bartels about the responsibility, excitement, preparations, publicity for hosting tourney games, and a lot more!

Follow the Full Steam Ahead podcast on Twitter, @fullsteampod, and subscribe to the podcast through your favorite app so new episodes go directly to your phone or tablet.

Watch the interview at the top of this article, and or listen to this episode below.

You can also listen to, subscribe, like, and/or comment on the podcasts on the following platforms