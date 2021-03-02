Full Steam Ahead Podcast Episode 94 – Purdue Baseball

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The 2021 Purdue Baseball season is upon us.

Following a season that was cut short due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Boilermaker baseball team is eager to get back on the field for competition this week. That starts with a four game series on a neutral field with Nebraska in Round Rock, Texas beginning Friday.

The 2020 season was to be Head Coach Greg Goff’s debut season leading the squad, but only made it 14 games in before the Spring sports season was shut-down. Coach Goff will now head into his second season, and hopefully first, full season managing a team with optimistic expectations for this season.

On this episode of Full Steam Ahead: A Podcast About Purdue, Goff talks with CBS4’s Adam Bartels about last year’s disappointing end, gratefulness to be playing this season, goals, and much more!

