Full Steam Ahead Podcast Episode 92 – Blood Brothers

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue University professor of history Randy Roberts has authored many books during his tenure at Purdue.

However, it’s a book that Roberts released in 2016 that is garnering some attention right now. Roberts book, “Blood Brothers: The Fatal Friendship Between Muhammad Ali and Malcolm X” is now being adopted for television.

The book focuses on the intense relationship between Ali and Malcolm X, two significant figures during the Civil Rights movement and their tragic falling out. Now, with the book being made into a television production, Roberts is hopeful it will reach a larger audience.

On the latest episode of Full Steam Ahead: A Podcast About Purdue, CBS4’s Adam Bartels talks with Roberts about his love of history, his books, research, excitement about his book being featured on television, and much more!

Additional links:

Boxing, race and politics to take screen in upcoming TV series about Malcolm X and Muhammad Ali

Muhammad Ali & Malcolm X Limited Series In Works From Charles Murray, Carmelo Anthony & A+E Studios

Follow the Full Steam Ahead podcast on Twitter, @fullsteampod, and subscribe to the podcast through your favorite app so new episodes go directly to your phone or tablet.

Watch the interview at the top of this article, and or listen to this episode below.

You can also listen to, subscribe, like, and/or comment on the podcasts on the following platforms