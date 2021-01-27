Full Steam Ahead Podcast Episode 89 – Volleyball Coach Dave Shondell

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue Women’s Volleyball Head Coach Dave Shondell is now in his 18th season leading the program.

The Muncie native, and former leader of the Muncie Central Bearcats High School program made the jump to Purdue back in 2003, and turned the program around immediately, making them a nationally relevant team year in and year out.

Normally a Fall sport, the volleyball season was pushed back to the Winter due to the on-going challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the NCAA, B1G Conference, and Purdue especially have taken all the necessary steps to allow more competition to happen.

On the latest episode of Full Steam Ahead: A Podcast About Purdue, Coach Shondell took the time in between matchups to talk with CBS4’s Adam Bartels about this season, challenges of the pandemic, family, pizza, social media, the late Tyler Trent and much more!

Follow the Full Steam Ahead podcast on Twitter, @fullsteampod, and subscribe to the podcast through your favorite app so new episodes go directly to your phone or tablet.

Watch the interview at the top of this article, and or listen to this episode below.

You can also listen to, subscribe, like, and/or comment on the podcasts on the following platforms