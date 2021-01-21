Full Steam Ahead Podcast Episode 88 – Purdue Global

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Purdue Global launched in early 2018, building on Purdue University‘s mission to provide greater access and flexibility to an affordable, high-quality education online.

The need for this was especially critical for adults, parents, military personnel and more who desire to complete a college degree, but required the flexibility to do it on their own schedule.

On the latest episode of Full Steam Ahead: A Podcast About Purdue, CBS4’s Adam Bartels talks with Dr. Jeffrey Buck, dean of the School of Business and Information Technology for Purdue Global, about its inception, importance, impact and so much more, including partnerships that are making Purdue Global…a global success!

For more information on Purdue Global, including how to register for programs offered, click here. If you have any more specific questions, Dr. Buck can be reached via email at jeffrey.buck@purdueglobal.edu.

