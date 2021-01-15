Full Steam Ahead Podcast Episode 87 – Gone Fishin’

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A tradition since 1949, Purdue University’s Ag Alumni annual meeting and fish fry will look a little bit different this year.

The event, which normally draws a crowd of more than 1,500, will be hosted virtually due to the ongoing challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Beginning the evening of Feb. 1, alumni and friends will be able to join mini virtual reunions that bring together specific interest groups. Other event opportunities will include remarks from Purdue President Mitch Daniels; Karen Plaut, the Glenn W. Sample Dean of Agriculture; and Danica Kirkpatrick, executive director of the Purdue Ag Alumni Association. Certificate of Distinction winners also will be honored.

For a complete list of events and to register (there are no fees, but registration is required for some of the events), visit here.

On the latest episode of Full Steam Ahead: A Podcast About Purdue, CBS4’s Adam Bartels talks with Kirkpatrick about this years new look, the challenges, as well as the benefits of holding the event virtually, and more.

