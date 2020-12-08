Full Steam Ahead Podcast Episode 84 – Graduate Stories

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue University‘s on-demand winter commencements are now live, marking the end to another semester in the university’s storied history.

More than 2,800 students will hear their names called during the two virtual ceremonies, capping off their journey filled with hard-work, fun, sacrifice, and life-long memories. Brandon Wells and Ashwin Sivakumar, are two of those graduates who will hear their name called, both of whom have unique stories of their own.

Wells, a native of Cary, North Carolina, receiving a Bachelor of Science degree in materials engineering from the College of Engineering is one of the featured student responders. Meanhile, Ashwin Sivakumar, who is from Aldie, Virginia, majored in aerospace engineering, will be Purdue’s first graduate to become a U.S. Department of Defense Space Force officer. Both of these young men, whom have bright futures ahead of them, will first begin graduate school next semester as their future careers start to take shape.

Wells and Sivakumar join the latest episode of Full Steam Ahead: A Podcast About Purdue, to talk about their journey through Purdue, their studies, memories, future plans and more!

