Full Steam Ahead Podcast Episode 83 – INSPIRE Engineering Gift Guide 2020

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue University‘s 2020 INSPIRE Engineering Gift Guide is available for all your holiday gift idea needs.

Now in its seventh year, the gift guide, which is filled with toys, games, puzzles, and books designed with engineering thinking, is aimed for children from 10 months through 18 years old. Despite the challenges of COVID-19, the guide was still able to be put together through a different process than previous years, led by Purdue students.

On the latest episode of Full Steam Ahead: A Podcast About Purdue, CBS4’s Adam Bartels talks with Tamara Moore, a professor in engineering education and director of INSPIRE, about this year’s process, some of the top options in the guide, and more!

