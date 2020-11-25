Full Steam Ahead Podcast Episode 82 – Purdue Marketing and Communications

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue Marketing and Communications has had quite the year in 2020.

From launching a new podcast titled, “This is Purdue,” to launching the new brand “The Persistent Pursuit of the Next Giant Leap” and the “Protect Purdue Plan,” most of which was accomplished during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Marketing and Communications team was recognized for their inspiring work recently when they received the American Marketing Association Foundation’s Higher Education Marketing Team of the Year award. In addition, Ethan Braden, senior vice president of Marketing and Communications at Purdue, was honored with the 2020 Higher Education Marketer of the Year award.

These awards speak highly to the great work Purdue is doing promoting the brand, highlighting everything Purdue has to offer, both academically and athletically on many different platforms.

On the latest episode Full Steam Ahead: A Podcast About Purdue, CBS4’s Adam Bartels talks with Braden about the many responsibilities that fall under his leadership, reaction to receiving the awards, building off of their success, and more!

Additional links:

Purdue University – AMA 2020 Team of the Year

Reasons to Believe in The Next Giant Leap Full Package

