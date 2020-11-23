Full Steam Ahead Podcast Episode 81 – Purdue Extension

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — As it states on their website, Purdue Extension exists in all 92 counties in Indiana to connect communities to world-class Purdue University research and a nationwide network of experts on agriculture, community, environment, family, food, and youth. Or as Full Steam Ahead podcast guest Samm Johnson puts it, Indiana’s “best kept secret,” or “real-life Pinterest.”

On the latest episode of Full Steam Ahead: A Podcast About Purdue, podcast guests, Kati Sweet, Mathias Ingle, and Samm Johnson highlight what Purdue Extension is and does, describe some of the feature programs, how they’ve thrived despite the pandemic, and more!

Follow the Full Steam Ahead podcast on Twitter, @fullsteampod, and subscribe to the podcast through your favorite app so new episodes go directly to your phone or tablet.

Watch the interview at the top of this article, and or listen to this episode below.

You can also listen to, subscribe, like, and/or comment on the podcasts on the following platforms