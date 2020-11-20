Full Steam Ahead Podcast Episode 80 – Men’s Basketball Coach Matt Painter

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Following a season that was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic, Coach Matt Painter and the men’s basketball team is preparing for the 2020-21 season, that begins next week.

The Boilers kick off their season next Wednesday, November 25th as a part of the Space Coast Challenge in Melbourne, Florida against Liberty University.

Purdue has a strong junior class this season, led by Trevion Williams and Eric Hunter, Jr., and feature a roster that has no seniors.

On the latest episode of Full Steam Ahead: A Podcast About Purdue, CBS4’s Adam Bartels talks with Coach Painter about off-season challenges during a pandemic, preparations for the upcoming season, expectations, recruiting, and more!

