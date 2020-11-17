Full Steam Ahead Podcast Episode 79 – Women’s Basketball Coach Sharon Versyp

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue University Women’s Basketball Coach Sharon Versyp is heading into her 15th season as head coach.

Following an off-season like we’ve never seen before, Coach Versyp and her Lady Boilermakers are preparing for a season (also) unlike any we’ve seen before.

On the latest episode of Full Steam Ahead: A Podcast About Purdue, CBS4’s Adam Bartels talks with Coach Versyp about the challenges COVID has brought her team, the importance of staying in touch often throughout the summer, practicing and prepping for the 2020-21 season, depth, recruiting, and more!

