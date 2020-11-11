Full Steam Ahead Podcast Episode 78 – President Mitch Daniels – Fall 2020

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Now in his 8th year as president of Purdue University, Mitch Daniels is leading Purdue through its most challenging times.

Saddled with the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic this past Spring, Daniels and Purdue have persevered, and thrived, returning to on-campus learning this Fall, with the student body, faculty, and staff following the guidelines of the Protect Purdue Plan.

On the latest episode of Full Steam Ahead: A Podcast About Purdue, CBS4’s Adam Bartels talks with President Daniels about the importance of returning to campus this Fall, everyone following the Protect Purdue Plan, continued growth, Purdue Polytechnic High School, football, and more!

