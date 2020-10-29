Full Steam Ahead Podcast Episode 76 – Athletic Director Mike Bobinski

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue Athletic Director Mike Bobinski was named the AD for Purdue University to succeed the late Morgan Burke in August of 2016.

Bobinski has seen early success in his career at Purdue since taking over, leading Purdue Athletics to another level of excitement and engagement among fans, alumni, and donors, all while sustaining, if not improving, success in the classroom as well.

On the latest episode of Full Steam Ahead: A Podcast About Purdue, CBS4’s Adam Bartels talks with Bobisnki about the state of Purdue’s sports programs, excitement about a Purdue football season underway, the ‘More Than a Game’ campaign, and more!

