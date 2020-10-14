Full Steam Ahead Podcast Episode 74 – Purdue’s Connection to NASA’s Perseverance Mars Rover Mission

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Associate Professor of Planetary Science Briony Horgan knew she loved rocks and space while in college, but it was after reading some books by astronomer Carl Sagan that really inspired her to pursue a career in planetary science.

Following her arrival at Purdue University in 2014, Horgan joined the Curiosity rover mission team in 2016 exploring the environment on Mars. And following a presentation by Horgan on the Jezero crater on Mars, NASA selected this location as a landing spot for the Perseverance rover mission to search for possible signs of life in this region on Mars.

On the latest episode of Full Steam Ahead: A Podcast About Purdue, CBS4’s Adam Bartels talks to Horgan about her passion for space exploration, her involvement in the NASA Mars rover missions, her hopes for these explorations, and more!

Follow the Full Steam Ahead podcast on Twitter, @fullsteampod, and subscribe to the podcast through your favorite app so new episodes go directly to your phone or tablet.

Watch the interview at the top of this article, and or listen to this episode below.

You can also listen to, subscribe, like, and/or comment on the podcasts on the following platforms