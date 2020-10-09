Full Steam Ahead Podcast Episode 73 – Cornerstone Integrated Liberal Arts Program

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Cornerstone Integrated Liberal Arts Program, created in 2016, has blossomed rapidly over the last four years. The mission of Cornerstone is to share the wisdom and vision of the Liberal Arts with all Purdue students.

In September of 2020, the program received a $7 million grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) and the Teagle Foundation to help create the Cornerstone: Learning for Living initiative at Purdue University, designed to reinvigorate the School of Liberal Arts and humanities in general education on Purdue’s campus.

According to an article recently released by Purdue, Cornerstone: Learning for Living is designed to provide all students with the opportunity to broaden their understanding of the world and themselves, while strengthening the skills to read closely, write clearly, speak with confidence, and to engage with differing viewpoints and perspectives through general education courses.

On the latest episode of Full Steam Ahead: A Podcast About Purdue, CBS4’s Adam Bartels talks with Purdue student Nicholas Buffo and the director of Cornerstone, Melinda Zook about the program, the new initiative, its benefits, and more!

Follow the Full Steam Ahead podcast on Twitter, @fullsteampod, and subscribe to the podcast through your favorite app so new episodes go directly to your phone or tablet.

Watch the interview at the top of this article, and or listen to this episode below.

You can also listen to, subscribe, like, and/or comment on the podcasts on the following platforms