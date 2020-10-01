Full Steam Ahead Podcast Episode 71 – Tom Schott

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Tom Schott didn’t attend Purdue University as a student, but it didn’t take him long to be all-in on the Boilermakers during an internship following his graduation from Ohio Wesleyan University.

Following Schott’s internship at Purdue, he was hired into the athletics department at Purdue and never looked back–that was 30 years ago. After 29 years working in various roles within the Athletic Department, Schott made the move over to Purdue News Service to serve as Senior Director of Strategic Communications.

Schott, also an author, recently released his sixth book, the fourth of which is on Purdue, titled ‘100 Things Purdue Fans Should Know & Do Before The Die.’ The book, published by Triumph Books, started by former Lafayette Journal and Courier Purdue beat writer Nathan Baird, was taken over and completed by Schott following Baird’s departure to work for Cleveland.com.

On the latest episode of Full Steam Ahead: A Podcast About Purdue, FOX59’s Adam Bartels talks to Schott about his 30 year career at Purdue, favorite memories, the book, baseball, family and more!

