Full Steam Ahead Podcast Episode 70 – Emerging Leaders Science Scholars Program

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Known for its innovation, Purdue University continues to lead the way when it comes to developing new technology, agriculture, engineering, and so on.

That also includes the creation of new and exciting programs on campus. One of the more recent programs to be introduced is the Emerging Leaders Science Scholars program. In its pilot year, the program is already proving successful, with 89 students already participating and off to a flying start this semester.

One of those students benefiting from the program, Taylor Baker, a freshman from Indianapolis majoring in Physics, along with professors Dr. Patrick Wolfe and Dr. John F. Gates talked with CBS4’s Adam Bartels on the most recent episode of Full Steam Ahead: A Podcast About Purdue to highlight the importance of the program, the benefits, and more!

