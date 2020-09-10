Full Steam Ahead Podcast Episode 68 – Food Truck Scholar Ariel Smith

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Ariel Smith made her way up I-65 to Purdue to complete her graduate studies with a few stops along the way.

Starting as an undergraduate at the University of Alabama-Birmingham, then on to Vanderbilt University as a grad student, before winding up in West Lafayette to complete her dissertation, focusing on the food truck industry.

On the latest episode of Full Steam Ahead: A Podcast About Purdue, FOX59’s Adam Bartels talks with Smith about her time at Purdue, her passion behind her studies and the Food Truck Scholar Podcast, and more!

